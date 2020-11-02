Ebron hauled in five of his six targets for 48 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-24 win over the Ravens.

Ebron was on the field for 87 percent of the Steelers' offensive snaps, and he remained heavily involved in the passing game for a second straight week. The 27-year-old has nearly matched his reception total from last season with the Colts, and he's now topped 40 yards in five of the first seven games of 2020. After seeing four targets in the red zone last week, Ebron wasn't targeted inside the 20-yard line against Baltimore, but he still managed to find the end zone early in the second half. He'll face the middling Cowboys defense on the road Week 9.