Ebron (back) has been ruled out for remainder of Monday's contest against the Bengals, Burt Lauten of the Steelers' official site reports.

Ebron was carted to the locker room during the first half of the game after suffering an apparent back injury. Now that Ebron and Derek Watt (concussion) are officially out, look for Vance McDonald to shoulder the load, as he is the only active tight end or fullback left on the roster.