Ebron (back) caught five of seven targets for 47 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 28-24 win over the Colts.

Ebron returned from a minor back injury and showed no ill effects as he finished third on the team in targets and fourth in receiving yardage. He scored his fifth touchdown of the season on a five-yard grab in the fourth quarter, giving his fantasy managers a useful final stat line. Ebron should be a full go for next Sunday's regular-season finale against the Browns and will look to add to his solid numbers in an inviting matchup.