Ebron recorded six receptions on eight targets for 50 yards in Week 7 against the Titans.

Despite the entirety of the Steelers' receiving corps healthy to start the game, Ebron posted his highest reception and target toal in a game this season. He fell just short of his second touchdown of the campaign when he was tackled at the two-yard line on the team's first offensive possession. Despite that disappointment, Ebron has commanded at least five targets in four of six games with Pittsburgh, giving him relatively strong volume for the position. He and the Steelers will take on Baltimore in Week 8.