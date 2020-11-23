Ebron caught four of seven targets for 36 receiving yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-3 win against the Jaguars.

Ebron helped Pittsburgh shut the door in the fourth quarter, as his 20-yard TD reception with 6:40 to go extended the Steelers' lead to 24 points. The 27-year-old continues to be a TD-dependent fantasy asset, devoid of a single performance this season with more than 50 receiving yards. Four scores, including three the past four weeks, buoy Ebron's value heading into a matchup against divisional rival Baltimore on Thanksgiving night.