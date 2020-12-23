Ebron (back) did not practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Ebron reportedly avoided a serious injury during Monday's loss to the Bengals, but it does look like his availability for Week 16 could be in jeopardy. He'll almost certainly need to resume practicing in some capacity for any chance of suiting up versus Indianapolis on Sunday. Vance McDonald could handle an every-down role if Ebron is forced to miss time, considering that Zach Gentry (knee) is already on IR.
More News
-
Steelers' Eric Ebron: Avoids major injury•
-
Steelers' Eric Ebron: Ruled out for remainder of contest•
-
Steelers' Eric Ebron: Suffers back injury•
-
Steelers' Eric Ebron: Limited role against Buffalo•
-
Steelers' Eric Ebron: Targeted 11 times versus Washington•
-
Steelers' Eric Ebron: Commands 11 targets against Ravens•