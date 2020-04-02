Ebron said he's not yet recovered from surgery on his ankle, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. "If the season started today, I don't think I'd be able to 100 percent perform," Ebron added Thursday.

Ebron initially injured his ankle Aug. 4 but played through the pain until Week 12, after which he was shut down for the rest of the campaign. After breaking out for 13 touchdowns in his first year with the Colts in 2018, the aforementioned injury, among other things, contributed to him managing just three TDs last season. Since undergoing an initial procedure in early December, Ebron more recently had his ankle examined and "cleaned out" by a doctor in Houston. While he hasn't been looked at by the Steelers' medical staff, he's slated to be healthy once the team reconvenes for activities, whenever that may be.