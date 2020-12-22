Ebron is considered questionable to return after suffering a back injury in Monday's game against the Bengals, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Ebron had to be carted back to the locker room, so any chance of a return is seemingly optimistic at the moment. He was unable to record any receptions prior to exiting. While he is sidelined, look for Vance McDonald to replace him at tight end.
More News
-
Steelers' Eric Ebron: Limited role against Buffalo•
-
Steelers' Eric Ebron: Targeted 11 times versus Washington•
-
Steelers' Eric Ebron: Commands 11 targets against Ravens•
-
Steelers' Eric Ebron: Snares TD in convincing win•
-
Steelers' Eric Ebron: Logs 38 yards in win•
-
Steelers' Eric Ebron: Finds end zone again•