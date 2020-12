Ebron hauled in seven of his 11 targets for 68 yards in Monday's 23-17 loss to Washington.

Ebron has now garnered 11 targets in each of the last two weeks, but he struggled with open-field drops once again in Monday's loss. The 2014 first-rounder has still received a significant target share however, even with Vance McDonald active once again. Ebron should have a favorable matchup against Buffalo in Week 14.