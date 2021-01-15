Ebron tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Ebron previously sat out the Steelers' Week 17 loss to the Browns following his placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which came after he was deemed a close contact of an infected person. He cleared all health-related protocols ahead of last weekend's loss to Cleveland in the wild-card round, turning in a productive outing with seven receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. Though the Steelers' season has now come to an end, Ebron's positive test resulted in the team shutting down its facility. Ebron will have to complete a quarantine period before he's allowed to resume working out with the team, but assuming he experiences no complications in his recovery, he should be ready to go by the end of the month.