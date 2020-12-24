Ebron (back) was a full participant during Thursday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Ebron needed to be carted to the locker room in Monday's loss to the Bengals after exiting the contest with a back injury, but he's seemingly made a rapid recovery. After sitting out Wednesday's session, Ebron took every rep Thursday, putting himself on track to suit up Sunday against the Colts. Look for Ebron to step back in as the Steelers' top tight end, a role that has translated to 51 receptions for 511 yards and four touchdowns over his 14 appearances on the season.
