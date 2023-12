The Steelers elevated Rowe to the active roster Friday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

This is Rowe's first elevation from the practice squad after signing with the Steelers on Nov. 20. With Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) and Trenton Thompson (neck) both ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bengals, Rowe could see some snaps on defense alongside starting strong safety Miles Killebrew.