Rowe reverted to Pittsburgh's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction report.

Rowe played 61 of 64 defensive snaps during Pittsburgh's win over the Bengals on Saturday, in addition to four snaps on special teams. His expanded role came with Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), Trenton Thompson (neck) and Damontae Kazee (suspension) all absent, circumstances which put Rowe in prime position to be called up for another start Week 17. Fitzpatrick could be dealing with a multi-week injury, while Kazee is suspended for the remainder of the regular season.