The Steelers elevated Rowe to their active roster Friday.

The veteran has stepped into a starting safety role over the last couple of games with both Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) and Trenton Thompson (neck) dealing with injuries, and Rowe could very well assume the same duties if one or both of Fitzpatrick and Thompson miss more time in Week 18. In Rowe's two games as a starter, the 31-year-old has recorded 17 total tackles, one pass deflection and one interception.