Rowe recorded seven tackles (three solo) and an interception in Saturday's 34-11 win over Cincinnati in Week 16.

With Pittsburgh managing a depleted secondary that was missing Damontae Kazee (suspension) and Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), the team elevated Rowe off injured reserve to start at safety. He played on 95 percent of the Steelers' defensive snaps and finished second on the team with seven stops while notching his first pickoff since 2020. Kazee is out for the regular season and Fitzpatrick is reportedly looking at a multi-week absence, so Rowe has a good chance of drawing another start next Sunday in Seattle.