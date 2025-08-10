Hull rushed six times for seven yards while securing one of three targets for six yards during Saturday's 31-25 preseason win over Jacksonville.

Hull spent most of the past two seasons on the Colts' practice squad but signed a reserve/future contract with Pittsburgh in January. He didn't make much of an impact in Saturday's preseason opener, and it seems most likely that he's simply competing for a spot on the Steelers' practice squad ahead of the regular season.