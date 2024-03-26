LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- The NFL Annual League Meeting is taking place this week, and the AFC head coaches met with the media on Monday. I tried to speak with as many of them as I could to gain some insight for the upcoming season.

Here are injury updates, news items and just general things of interest that the coaches from the AFC North said in the media session.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has made it clear that Russell Wilson and not Justin Fields will open training camp as the starter. But Fields will still have the chance to compete for the starting job.

"No, we're not resistant to competition, but as I've mentioned several times of late, I just think it's appropriate to establish positions as we get into this thing," Tomlin said. "The term that I've used is Russell has pole position. And why do I use that term? Because during this time where we are not formally working, I just think it's beneficial. His experience in the NFL. His process over a 12-month calendar. It's not only good for him, but it's good for teams, it's good for receivers, tight ends, running backs, etc. ... It just creates a synergy that I think is good for this time of year. When it's time to compete, we get in training camp-like settings and go to preseason stadiums and so forth, obviously Justin will be given an opportunity that shows his capabilities."

Tomlin said Fields "oozes talent and potential," and Tomlin is excited to see what Fields can do.

"Rest assured, when it's time to compete, Justin will be given an opportunity to compete, and we'll allow those guys to sort themselves out, but I thought it was appropriate to describe it in a way that I described as we get started," Tomlin said. "Just from my conversations with Justin, I know he's excited about working alongside Russell and maybe learning some of those veteran tricks of the trade and veteran things that he's picked up from being in this league for over a decade."

Wilson is only worth drafting with a late-round pick in one-quarterback leagues, and Fields is a flier in deeper formats in case he gets the chance to start. Fantasy managers would much rather see Fields and not Wilson starting for the Steelers in 2024.