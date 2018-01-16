Steelers' Farrington Huguenin: Joins Steelers
Huguenin signed a reserve/future contract with the Steelers on Monday, TribLive.com reports.
Huguenin spent his rookie training camp with the Dolphins and was waived and reached an injury settlement with the team in August. The 25-year-old finished the season on the Steelers' practice squad.
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Divisional round winners and losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the divisional round, with an eye on...
-
Divisional round injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Turner heads to Carolina to save Cam
In a look back at Norv Turner's last 12 years as a playcaller, Dave Richard draws conclusions...
-
Who helped you win in 2017?
Todd Gurley was the biggest winner for Fantasy owners in 2017, but he wasn't the only running...
-
Fantasy football playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...