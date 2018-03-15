Steelers' Fitzgerald Toussaint: Back with Steelers
Toussaint will re-sign with the Steelers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Toussaint will reprise his role as a depth option behind star back Le'Veon Bell and 2017 third-rounder James Conner. In limited work with the Steelers last season, Toussaint carried six times for 25 yards and added two catches for nine yards, while suiting up for six games.
