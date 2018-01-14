Toussaint has cleared the league's concussion protocol and will be able to return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Toussaint will be able to return kicks in the second half of Sunday's contest for the Steelers if need be, but he likely won't see much action out of the backfield with Le'Veon Bell at full health.

