Steelers' Fitzgerald Toussaint: Evaluated for possible concussion
Toussaint is being evaluated for a possible concussion and his return to Sunday's contest against the Jaguars is questionable.
Toussaint's potential absence could result in additional kick-return opportunities for JuJu Smith-Schuster, but the backfield will continue to be led by Le'Veon Bell per usual.
