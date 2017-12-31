Steelers' Fitzgerald Toussaint: Likely to see more snaps in Week 17
Toussaint is expected to handle more snaps than usual in Sunday's game against the Browns with the Steelers preparing to rest Le'Veon Bell for the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Bell could still dress for the Week 17 game given that the team only has three healthy tailbacks on the roster, but the Steelers' reluctance to expose him to injury heading into the postseason will likely leave either Stevan Ridley or Toussaint on hand to absorb all of the touches out of the backfield. After earning nine carries to Toussaint's zero in the 34-6 win over the Texans in Week 16, Ridley looks positioned to see the larger portion of the workload, but Toussaint should see an enhanced opportunity nonetheless. Expect most of the snaps Toussaint receives to come on clear passing downs or when Ridley needs a breather.
-
