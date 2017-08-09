Toussaint sits atop Pittsburgh's running back depth chart, according to Steelers.com.

James Conner (shoulder) was not listed but is expected to challenge Toussaint for the right to backup Le'Veon Bell, who is currently not in camp. Even when Bell reports, his track record of missing games suggests whomever wins the backup role wou jury. If Conner can get healthy soon, he should be able told make a strong fantasy handcuff option.