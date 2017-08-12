Toussaint got the start in Friday's preseason opener against the Giants, rushing six times for 19 yards and failing to haul in his lone target.

Toussaint played the whole first quarter, but was outperformed by both Knile Davis and Terrell Watson. If he can hold both of them and James Conner off during the preseason, the 27-year-old running back out of Michigan will be one Le'Veon Bell injury away from the starting job.