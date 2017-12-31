Toussaint, who ran for 22 yards on five carries, and caught two passes (on three targets) for nine yards in Sunday's win over the Browns, finishes up the 2017 season with 25 yards on six carries and the two receptions in six games.

Toussaint added 35 yards on two kick returns, giving him 94 yards on six kick returns. An unrestricted free agent, he may be challenged for a roster spot next season by Stevan Ridley.