Pickens recorded seven receptions on nine targets for 131 yards in Sunday's 30-23 win over the Seahawks.

Pickens continued to show rapport with Mason Rudolph, topping 100 receiving yards for the second consecutive game. That production came primarily on a trio of long gains of 37, 34 and 24 yards, though Pickens has also been his target volume tick back up in recent weeks as he's seen at least six opportunities in four straight contests. That bodes well for his potential to produce again in a pivotal Week 18 matchup against the Ravens.