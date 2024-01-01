Pickens recorded seven receptions on nine targets for 131 yards in Sunday's 30-23 win over the Seahawks.
Pickens continued to show rapport with Mason Rudolph, topping 100 receiving yards for the second consecutive game. That production came primarily on a trio of long gains of 37, 34 and 24 yards, though Pickens has also been his target volume tick back up in recent weeks as he's seen at least six opportunities in four straight contests. That bodes well for his potential to produce again in a pivotal Week 18 matchup against the Ravens.
More News
-
Steelers' George Pickens: Quiets critics with career game•
-
Steelers' George Pickens: Leads team in targets•
-
Steelers' George Pickens: Team-high reception total in loss•
-
Steelers' George Pickens: Manages 86 yards against Arizona•
-
Steelers' George Pickens: Racks up 58 yards•
-
Steelers' George Pickens: In clear for Sunday's game•