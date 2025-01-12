Pickens recorded five receptions on five targets for 87 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 28-14 loss to the Ravens.

Pickens was coming off a poor close to the regular season, though he keyed the slight offensive resurgence the Steelers showed in the second half of their playoff loss. That began with an impressive 36-yard touchdown catch, during which Pickens spun to split two defenders along the sideline. He also chipped in an acrobatic 26-yard leaping reception on an underthrown ball from Russell Wilson midway through the fourth quarter. Pickens will be entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2025, making him a potential extension candidate this offseason. Regardless of whether a deal gets done, he should be set to lead the Pittsburgh receiving corps once again next season.