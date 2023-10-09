Pickens recorded six receptions on 10 targets for 120 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Ravens.

Pickens beat Marlon Humphrey down the right sideline for a 41-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter to record the game-winning score. He also added three additional receptions of more than 20 yards to top the century mark for the second time this season. While Pickens' production has been inconsistent, he has at least seven targets in four of five games on the campaign. However, it's possible he will see his opportunity fall after the team returns from a bye in Week 7 against the Rams, as Dionate Johnson (hamstring) will be eligible to return from injured reserve.