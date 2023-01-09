Pickens recorded three receptions on six targets for 72 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-14 win over the Browns.

Pickens made the most of his six targets, tallying receptions of 31, 24 and 17 yards. He tallied his fourth touchdown of the season on the longest of those gains, and three of those scores came in his last eight games. Pickens closes his rookie campaign with 52 receptions for 801 yards, and he may be in line to take over as Pittsburgh's top pass catcher in 2023.