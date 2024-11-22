Pickens secured four of seven targets for 48 yards in the Steelers' 24-19 loss to the Browns on Thursday night.

Pickens set the pace for the Steelers in targets while sharing the team lead in receptions with Pat Freiermuth. The blizzard-like conditions certainly didn't help Pickens' cause and helped lead to his lowest yardage total since Week 5 against the Cowboys. Pickens did extend a streak of recording at least four catches to five games, and he'll draw a more favorable matchup on paper in a Week 13 road matchup against the Bengals on Sunday, Dec. 1.