Pickens (hamstring) was estimated as a full participant in a walkthrough practice Monday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Pickens stated earlier Monday that he hasn't yet been cleared to return to action Wednesday against Kansas City, but his full participation in practice Monday suggests that he's certainly leaning toward that outcome. The star wideout has missed each of Pittsburgh's past three games while dealing with a hamstring issue. If he's able to return Christmas Day, it would be a big boost to the Steelers' passing game and could result in less looks for Calvin Austin.