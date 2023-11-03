Pickens secured two of five targets for minus-one yard during the Steelers' 20-16 win over the Titans on Thursday.

Pickens topped 100 yards in the Steelers' matchups immediately before and after their Week 6 bye, but he's been held in check over two games since then. The 22-year-old nearly salvaged his fantasy results with a touchdown catch in the second half, but he failed to get both feet down in bounds upon further review. Pickens has been targeted at least five times in every appearance this season, but his output has been more inconsistent now that Diontae Johnson is back in action.