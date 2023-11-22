Watch Now:

Pickens (shin) didn't practice Wednesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

This is a new injury for Pickens, who will have two more opportunities to practice before Sunday's road game against the Bengals. If the second-year wide receiver suits up, he'll be playing in a Pittsburgh offense coached by former running backs coach Eddie Faulkner after the team parted ways with offensive coordinator Matt Canada on Tuesday.

