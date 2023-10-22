Pickens secured five of eight targets for 107 yards in the Steelers' 24-17 win over the Rams on Sunday.

Pickens tied for the team lead in receptions and set the pace in receiving yards and targets in the upset road victory. The second-year wideout made several impressive grabs along the way, including a 31-yarder that served as the Steelers' second longest of the day and helped fuel Pittsburgh's second-half surge. Pickens has now cleared the 100-yard mark in consecutive games for the first time in his career, giving him plenty of momentum going into a Week 8 home matchup against the Jaguars.