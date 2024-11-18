Pickens caught eight of 12 targets for 89 yards in Sunday's 18-16 win over the Ravens.

The third-year wideout led Pittsburgh in catches, targets and receiving yards, and the volume was his highest in four games since Russell Wilson took over as the team's starting QB. Pickens has posted a 22-365-2 line on 33 targets over that stretch, putting him on track for a huge finish to the campaign. Pickens will look to keep rolling in Week 12 against the Browns.