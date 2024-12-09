Pickens (hamstring) is not expected to be available for Sunday's road matchup against the Eagles, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Pickens appears in line to miss a second consecutive contest due to what league sources informed Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com on Monday is a Grade 2 hamstring strain. The Steelers haven't yet officially disclosed the severity of Pickens' injury, or his presumed status for Week 15, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the team take a cautious approach to the No. 1 wideout's recovery. Pittsburgh's divisional road matchup against Baltimore in Week 16 could, tentatively, be a better target date for Pickens to retake the field. Tight end Pat Freiermuth, as well as wide receivers Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin, Mike Williams, Ben Skowronek and Scotty Miller, will all benefit from increased target opportunities as long as Pickens is unable to go.