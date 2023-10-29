Pickens secured one of five targets for 22 yards and a touchdown during the Steelers' 20-10 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Although Diontae Johnson was targeted 14 times during Sunday's matchup, Pickens was the lone Steelers receiver to reach the end zone in the defeat. Despite his touchdown, Pickens logged season-low marks in targets, receptions and yards. The 2022 second-rounder has had the ability to provide a spark for Pittsburgh's lackluster offense this year, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him display some inconsistency now that Johnson is healthy.