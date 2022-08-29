Pickens caught three of five targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 19-9 preseason win over the Lions.

Pickens got to start Sunday's preseason tilt with Chase Claypool (rest) getting the night off. The 2022 second-round pick put a strong showing to close out the exhibition schedule, but he still projects to be third on the receiver pecking order behind the established duo of Diontae Johnson and the aforementioned Claypool. Pickens would garner fantasy interest even at third on the depth chart if the Steelers still had Ben Roethlisberger in his prime, but given the uncertainty under center this season, the rookie wideout should be only be considered an upside stash, as opposed to a reliable option heading into a Week 1 matchup with the Bengals.