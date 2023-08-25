Pickens was targeted once and caught the pass for a 35-yard gain in Thursday's exhibition with Atlanta.

Pickens jumped over a defender for the long gain, showcasing a talent that was often on display during his rookie year. He was targeted once in each of Pittsburgh's three preseason games, accounting for three of the 15 targets (20 percent) from Kenny Pickett, and and caught all three passes for 76 yards and a touchdown. Pickens will open his second-year-breakout bid with a Week 1 home game against the 49ers.