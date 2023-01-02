Pickens was held to two catches (four targets) for 29 yards in Sunday's 16-13 win over Baltimore.

The Steelers continue to commit to a run-heavy gameplan on their recent run of success, resulting in no receiver netting over 36 receiving yards Sunday. Pickens possesses the talent to produce big fantasy totals despite the occasional dud, and he has developed a strong rapport with fellow rookie Kenny Pickett. The young quarterback-receiver duo will look for improved results in Pittsburgh's final attempt to sneak in the playoffs against Cleveland on Sunday.