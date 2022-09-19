Pickens hauled in one of three targets for 23 yards during the Steelers' 17-14 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Pickens' playing time increased during Sunday's Week 2 matchup, as he played 85 percent of the team's offensive snaps after he was on the field for just 71 percent during last week's regular-season opener. He had the team's longest reception of the game against the Patriots with a 23-yard catch late in the second quarter, but that was the only reception he logged in Week 2. After generating plenty of buzz during the preseason, the rookie second-rounder has been limited to just two catches for 26 yards on six targets over his first two regular-season games in the NFL.