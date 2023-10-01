Pickens caught three of seven targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 30-6 loss to the Texans.

He led the Steelers in targets but did little with them, as the team's passing game struggled even before Kenny Pickett (knee) was sidelined. Pickens has been Pittsburgh's top wideout with Diontae Johnson (hamstring) on IR, but if Mitch Trubisky is forced to start at quarterback in Week 5 against the Ravens, there may not be much production to go around through the air.