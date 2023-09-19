Pickens turned 10 targets into four catches, 127 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 26-22 win over the Browns.

Pickens bounced back from a quiet Week 1 to record his first 100-yard receiving game as well as his first touchdown of the 2023 season. Most of the damage was done on a 71-yard connection between he and quarterback Kenny Pickett late in the second quarter. Outside of the poor catch rate (40 percent), Pickens proved he can be the Steelers' top option after Diontae Johnson (hamstring) was placed on IR this week. He will be aiming for similar results against a less-than intimidating Raiders secondary Sunday.