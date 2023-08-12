Pickens caught his lone target for a 33-yard touchdown in Friday's preseason win over the Buccaneers.

Pickens took a short pass from Kenny Pickett and cut across the field before shaking multiple Tampa defenders en route to the end zone. With a 6-foot-3, 200-pound frame and tremendous athleticism, it is easy to see the excitement surrounding Pickens' fantasy potential, especially if his quarterback takes a step forward in his second year as a pro. Pickens and veteran Diontae Johnson are the clear starting duo in Pittsburgh, so we could see another brief appearance from the starters when the Steelers take on the Bills on Aug. 18.