Pickens has been impressive over the first few days of training camp, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.

Pickens was selected by the Steelers in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft and should have the opportunity to earn targets early in his rookie season since the team lost several receivers during the offseason. The 21-year-old will likely be behind Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool (shoulder) for targets to begin the regular season, but Pickens has made impressive catches over his first few practices in a Steelers uniform. Rookie Calvin Austin and veterans Miles Boykin and Anthony Miller should also be in the mix for work in Pittsburgh's passing game.