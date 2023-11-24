Pickens (shin) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Pickens was sidelined for the Steelers' first Week 12 practice Wednesday due to the shin issue, but he erased any lingering concern about his health by advancing to limited activity Thursday and then full participation Friday. The second-year wideout has played at least 85 percent of the Steelers' offensive snaps in each of his first 10 appearances of the season, and he should comfortably clear that threshold once again Sunday since he's not carrying a designation into the contest.