The Steelers selected Pickens in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 52nd overall.

Pickens (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) was a highly convincing producer at Georgia, where as a true freshman, he blazed his way to a team-leading 49 receptions for 727 yards and eight touchdowns on 77 targets (63.6 percent catch rate, 9.4 yards per target). He was off to another big season as a sophomore but tore his ACL in the eighth game, which kept him out until the final month of his 2021 junior season. Pickens fell this far largely because of his volatile on-field temperament, but his exceptional on-field results indicate he has no issues with his work ethic.