Pickens caught three of six targets for 57 yards and also scored a two-point conversion in Monday's 24-17 win over the Colts.

Pickens got open in the end zone late in the first half, but rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett overthrew him. The pair linked up for a two-point conversion in the fourth as Pittsburgh pulled ahead 24-17, so Pickens got a chance to celebrate in the end zone after all. Pickens led the team in receiving yards, topping 50 for the fifth time in his last eight games. He'll have a nice opportunity to build on this effort in Week 13 against the vulnerable Atlanta secondary.