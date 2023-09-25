Pickens hauled in four of his six targets for 75 yards in Sunday's 23-18 win over the Raiders.

Pickens was unable to recreate his highlight-reel score from last week's victory, but he still provided managers with a solid fantasy line while finishing as Pittsburgh's leading receiver Sunday. The 22-year-old should continue to see as many targets as he can handle while Diontae Johnson (hamstring) mends on injured reserve, making Pickens a strong play against Houston next Sunday.