Pickens hauled in four of his six targets for 75 yards in Sunday's 23-18 win over the Raiders.
Pickens was unable to recreate his highlight-reel score from last week's victory, but he still provided managers with a solid fantasy line while finishing as Pittsburgh's leading receiver Sunday. The 22-year-old should continue to see as many targets as he can handle while Diontae Johnson (hamstring) mends on injured reserve, making Pickens a strong play against Houston next Sunday.
More News
-
Steelers' George Pickens: Huge game on MNF•
-
Steelers' George Pickens: Limited to 36 yards in loss•
-
Steelers' George Pickens: Hauls in lone target•
-
Steelers' George Pickens: Limited work against Bills•
-
Steelers' George Pickens: Impresses on lone catch•
-
Steelers' George Pickens: Closes rookie season well•