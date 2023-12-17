Pickens recorded three receptions on seven targets for 47 yards in Saturday's 30-13 loss to the Colts.

Pickens got off to a decent start, as he managed a pair of 15-yard receptions on the Steelers' second offensive possession. Despite leading the team in targets, he managed only one additional reception from there and was held under 50 receiving yards for the second consecutive game -- both of which Kenny Pickett (ankle) has missed in full. Pittsburgh is contemplating a change at quarterback for a Week 16 matchup against the Bengals, and if Mason Rudolph takes over under center, that could be positive news for Pickens.